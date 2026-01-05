A COSTA del Sol barbers has been recognised as the best in Spain after launching this summer.

Baron Blades Boys Club is situated in Marbella and focuses on providing top quality haircuts to Spaniards and expats alike.

With service menus in Spanish, English and Russian, barbers are prepared to serve customers from all backgrounds, no matter what language they speak.

The awards are proudly displayed at the front desk.

The store’s welcoming nature is one of the many reasons why Baron Blades Boys Club was recently awarded best new barber in Spain by Premios Soy Barbudo.

This accolade, and its five star rating that the prize givers also gave the store, are proudly presented on the front desk, highlighting to all customers that they are being served by the best.

Picking up prizes was perhaps not something that the pair of barbers, CharlieBYB and Garrido, had expected would happen so soon having only opened the San Pedro shop on July 1.

Clearly what was once an ‘idea’ in their minds has not only landed well in this Spanish community but also with those that are tasked with recognising the best barbers in the nation.

The national recognition has been confirmation that the shop’s owners ‘are going in the right direction’.

Both Charlie and Garrido had been working in Puerto Banus when Charlie decided to venture out and launch his own store.

‘I didn’t like the service being offered and knew that it could improve,’ he said.

Improving the service offered by barbers is exactly what the pair have done: as one young man left the building he said that ‘he usually does not have beards trimmed with barbers because it hurts but here it’s better’.

Garrido was quick to state that this painless trim is achieved through the use of hot towels and premium service.

As well as winning best new barber, the business also picked up the prize for best new design at the awards in Zaragoza.

The shop’s interior features red highlights, and a couple of signed Manchester City shirts.

When you enter the San Pedro store it becomes clear why judges recognised its interiors – with black furniture, a red skateboard, plants, and drawings on the walls, the shop immediately draws you in.

Behind the payment desk is a set of shelves which are home to books on everything from tattoos to the history of hairdressing and framed shots of the hairdressers at work.

‘The design was only an idea in my head and the award recognised that the effort we put into making this idea a reality was worth it,’ said Charlie.

For football fans the interior is particularly exciting; hung on the shop’s walls are two Manchester City shirts signed by star striker Eerling Haaland.

‘The first time I cut Haaland’s hair was in my old salon and then through contacts I got his number and cut his hair at his house,’ Charlie stated proudly.

T-shirts can be purchased at the barbers.

Football shirts are not the only items of clothing present inside the store – a clothing rail is the home to branded Baron Blade Boys Club t-shirts that are worn by staff and can be purchased by customers.

The most loyal customers receive an exclusive t-shirt upon purchasing a membership to the barber’s ‘cult’.

This 200 annual fee places individuals in an elite group that offers them a personal haircut tracking sheet, drinks for them and a friend, a free service on their birthday, and quarterly clothing promotions.

Beyond these benefits, ‘cult members’ also get access to reserved slots in the schedule, direct contact with their barber through their personal number and a monthly product promotion.

This promotion is on a Dick Johnson product, the only brand which the barbers use because it allows them to deliver ‘a grooming experience that’s precise and refined’.

It is this emphasis on the best possible barbershop experience that has propelled Baron Blades Boys Club to success with the store setting a new standard for Spanish barbers through its standout service and style.

