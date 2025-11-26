26 Nov, 2025
26 Nov, 2025 @ 10:52
2 mins read

Foodie’s delight: How did Malaga’s leading restaurants fare at this year’s Michelin star gala?

by

NONE of Andalucia’s or Valencia’s leading restaurants got an extra Michelin star in this year’s annual gala for the guide.

Despite persistent rumours, neither Benito Gomez, at Bardal, in Ronda, nor Marcus Granda, at Skina, in Marbella were handed the all-important third star.

Nor was Dani Carnero handed a second for his highly-rated Kaleja in Malaga.

Benito Gomez of Bardal in Ronda left the gala disappointed that he was not handed a third Michelin star. Bardel / Facebook

In a disappointing night at Malaga’s Sohrlin theatre, at least the leading three Michelin maestros – Angel León in Cadiz, Quique Dacosta in Denia and Paco Morales in Cordoba – kept the top global culinary honour.

And across Spain, all the leading three Michelin star chefs maintained the position, while five new two-star joints emerged.

Bardel, in Ronda, is already the proud holder of two Michelin stars. Bardel / Facebook

And meanwhile many of the 25 new one Michelin star joints – a huge and generous haul for the guidebook – were within Spain’s southern regions.

This included Faralá, in Granada, Mare in Cadiz and Palodu, close to home, in Malaga city.

Marcus Granda, of Skina, in Marbella, was also disappointed that Malaga restaurants did not fare better. Skina / Facebook

In addition Ochando, in Sevilla, got a star while Recomiendo, in Cordoba, joined it with the honour.

Ruben Mirallas, in Castellón and Simposio in Valencia joined them.

Skina, in Marbella, has long been one of the Costa del Sol’s leading restaurants. Skina / Facebook

The full list of one star joints is:

  • – El taller Seve Díaz (Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife)
  • – Faralá (Granada) 
  • – Haydée by Víctor Suárez (Adeje, Tenerife)
  • – Mare (Cádiz)
  • – Ochando (Los Rosales, Sevilla)
  • – Palodú (Málaga) 
  • – Recomiendo (Córdoba)
  • – Barahonda (Yecla, Murcia)
  • – Kamikaze (Barcelona)
  • – Llavor (Oropesa del Mar, Castellón)
  • – Rubén Miralles (Vinaròs, Castellón)
  • – Scapar (Barcelona)
  • – Simposio (San Antonio de Benagéber, Valencia)
  • – Ancestral (Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid)
  • – Bakea (Mungia, Vizcaya)
  • – Casa Rubén (Tella, Huesca)
  • – EMi (Madrid) –
  • – Èter (Madrid)
  • – Islares (Bilbao)
  • – Itzuli (San Sebastián)
  • – La Revelía (Amorebieta, Vizcaya)
  • – Miguel González (Ourense)
  • – Pico Velasco (Carasa, Cantabria)
  • – Regueiro (Tox, Asturias)
  • – Vértigo (Sober, Lugo)
The gala was held at a packed out event in Malaga

In terms of new two star restaurants the honours all went up north.

The greatest achievement was Madrid’s celebrated Chef Ramon Freixa winning a star back at Atelier after moving to a new location.

They full list is:

  • Aleia (Barcelona) 
  • La Boscana (Bellvis, Lleida)
  • Mont Bar (Barcelona)
  • Ramón Freixa Atelier (Madrid)
  • Enigma (Barcelona)

In terms of three stars, all 16 of Spain’s top restaurants maintained the top honour and didn’t lose a gong.

YouTube video

They are:

  • ABaC
  • Cocina Hermanos Torres 
  • Disfrutar and Lasarte (Barcelona), Atrio (Cáceres) 
  • Noor (Córdoba)
  • Quique Dacosta (Dénia)
  • Akela?e and Arzak (San Sebastián), Aponiente (El Puerto de Santa María)
  • El Celler de Can Roca (Girona), Casa Marcial(La Salgar), Azurmendi (Larrabetzu)
  • Martín Berasategui (Lasarte-Oria), DiverXO (Madrid)
  • Cenador de Amós(Villaverde de Pontones)

Click here to read more Málaga News from The Olive Press.

Latest from Food & Drink

