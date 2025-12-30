British man executed in second gun attack within 10 days in same Costa Blanca area

A BULLET-RIDDEN body of a British man was discovered in an Orihuela Costa property before Christmas.

Details have only just been made public over the shooting of a 29-year-old Brit on the Lomas de Cabo Roig urbanisation.

The Orihuela Policia Local went to the home at around 9pm on December 21.

GUARDIA CIVIL PROBE

They had been alerted by some people that ‘something serious’ had happened to a friend in a house and officers found his bloodied body.

The killing came 10 days after another British man survived being shot in the underground garage of his property- also at Lomas de Cabo Roig.

The 32-year-old was struck three times in a hail of at least 10 bullets that were fired into his car windscreen.

The victim was the leader of a armed gang that extorted cannabis clubs in the Vega Baja region to assume control and cream off their profits.

He was taken to Torrevieja Hospital where he was said to be making a steady recovery.

The Guardia Civil are trying to see if there is any link between the two shootings- neither of which has so far yielded an arrest.

The murdered British man on December 21 had suffered several gunshot wounds but the exact number of shots has not been revealed.

The Guardia probe has been declared secret by a court.

A drug-trafficking dispute is being put forward as a possible motive behind the killing.

Suspects of British and Irish origin are being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

