British man survives hail of bullets hitting his car and is ‘out of danger’ at Costa Blanca hospital

A BRITISH man, 32, is recovering in Torrevieja Hospital after being struck by three bullets while in his car on the Orihuela Costa.

The vehicle was reportedly hit by up to 15 bullets in an underground car park on Calle Cabo de Gata in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

The Guardia Civil are searching for the assailant or assailants.

GUARDIA CIVIL INVESTIGATION

The victim is said to be ‘out of danger’ following Thursday’s attack at around 10pm but remains in a serious condition in Torrevieja Hospital’s ICU.

The bullets struck him in the left elbow, his right leg, and the left of his chest- requiring emergency surgery.

Despite the onslaught, he was able to get out of his car and ask for help from a neighbour who took him to Torrevieja Hospital.

There has been no indication so far about the motive for the attack.

Guardia Civil officers from Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada went to the scene along with the Orihuela Policia Local.

By the time they arrived, the victim had already been taken to hospital.

