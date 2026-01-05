Woman rescued in Malaga after car is trapped in floodwater – as Storm Francis sparks emergency chaos across the province

A WOMAN was dramatically rescued in Malaga early on Monday after her car became trapped in waist-deep floodwater – as Storm Francis hammered the province with torrential rain and flooding.

The motorist dialled emergency services at around 7.30am after her vehicle ground to a halt in what she thought was a shallow puddle in the tunnel linking Malaga Airport with Zapata in Alhaurun de la Torre.

But the ‘puddle’ was a metre-deep pool created by the storm’s deluge, and water began seeping into the cabin, trapping her inside.

Firefighters quickly closed the tunnel to traffic and pulled the shaken woman to safety. She suffered no injuries, authorities said.

Storm Francis unleashed extreme weather across Malaga province on Sunday, triggering widespread disruption as rivers burst their banks and emergency services dealt with dozens of incidents.

Around 30 people have been forced to evacuate their homes near Cartama after rivers Grande, Guadalhorce, and Manilva spilled over under torrential rain.

Authorities in Cartama set up an emergency shelter for displaced families as accumulated rainfall of up to 170 litres per square metre in less than 12 hours overwhelmed drainage systems and left roads impassable.

Across the province, the 112 Emergencies hotline has fielded more than 120 calls relating to flooding, cars trapped in floodwater, debris on roads and inundated household basements.

Two roads have been closed in Alhaurin de la Torre and Ardales amid rising water levels, while vehicles were reported stuck in rivers near Estepona and Alhaurin el Grande.

The regional government of Andalucia has activated its flood emergency plan, with authorities urging the public to stay indoors where possible, avoid crossing flooded roads, and keep away from riverbanks while the storm remains active.

Civil protection agencies also sent emergency alerts to mobile phones throughout the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley as Spain’s weather agency AEMET issued a red alert for the region on Sunday.

Emergency crews continue to monitor river levels and clear roadways as the storm moves through the region.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.

