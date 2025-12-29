WATCH: Terrifying waterspout rips through popular Spanish seafront as death toll from stormy weekend continues to grow

THIS is the shocking moment a water tornado tore through a harbour in a popular holiday resort after Spain was left reeling by a weekend of torrential storms.

The terrifying twister ripped through a port on the Costa Calida on Sunday afternoon, damaging several yachts and sending shrapnel high into the air.

Holidaymakers unwinding on restaurant and bar terraces in Marazzon, Murcia were forced to suddenly flee as the waterspout made landfall.

Video footage of the freak weather phenomenon shows screaming diners making a dash for safety as chairs and tables were flipped into the air – although early reports suggest no one was injured in the incident.

According to local reports, at least two tornadoes hit the area late on Sunday, with the region under a yellow alert for stormy weather until 6pm.

Así llegaba la tromba marina ya casi deshaciéndose al llegar a Puerto de Mazarrón, Región de Murcia

Other parts of Murcia were covered by a rare red alert indicating an extreme danger to life, alongside several municipalities in Malaga including the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella.

The body of a missing man was discovered near Granada in the early hours of Monday morning, bringing the total death toll from the weekend’s bad weather to two.

The victim, a young man from Zujaira near Granada named only as Adrian, was reportedly washed away by fast-flowing water while attempting to cross a stream by motorbike.

A passenger onboard the bike managed to scramble to safety.

el tornado que ha destrozado el puerto de mazarrón

The tragedy follows the discovery of another man’s body in Cartama, west of Malaga.

Police believe the man and a companion, aged 53 and 54 respectively, had attempted to cross a swollen river on foot after realising they could not continue their journey by car before being swept away.

A search and rescue party involving around 150 people remains in place for the second man, who is still missing.

Elsewhere, a woman was left in critical condition on Saturday after a street light fell on her in Sabadell near Barcelona during a spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

