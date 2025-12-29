THE last weekend of the year saw Spain’s airports handle over 16,000 flights, a 3.2% increase compared to last year, reports Aena.

Between Friday and Sunday 16,428 flights entered and exited Spain’s airports as locals return from Christmas celebrations and tourists enter the country to celebrate the New YEar.

The airport in the nation’s capital led the way with 3,292 air movements.

READ MORE: Forget Benidorm, discover Altea, the Costa Blanca’s beautiful white-washed and blue-domed secret

Madrid was followed by Barcelona-El Prat airport which took second place with 2,753 scheduled flights.

The Costa del Sol’s Malaga airport took the final spot in the top three with 1,285 operations.

At Malaga airport 410 flights were scheduled for Friday, 444 for Saturday and 431 for Sunday; these high numbers emphasise the airport’s role as the main hub for operations during the festive season.

In Andalucia 679 of the 2,036 scheduled flights were domestic with the rest being international.

While Spanish airports experienced an extremely busy weekend, the South Europe Ground Services’, IAG’s ground handling company, strike continued at Barajas airport on Friday.

READ MORE: Shock at Malaga airport as ‘dead’ British woman wheeled onto easyJet flight causing a 12-hour delay

During this day of strike almost all flights were covered with a minimum 77% coverage being established for flights between the islands and mainlands.

For longer flights services were provided at 56%.

This minimum percentage of services means that the possibility of exercising the right to strike was reduced, according to USO.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.