FORGET what you think you know about the Costa Blanca. Sure, there are the skyscraper resorts and sprawling, sun-drenched sands, but tucked between the jagged peaks of the Sierra de Bernia and the dazzling turquoise sea lies a town that moves to a slower, more romantic rhythm: Altea.

If you’re anything like me, you crave authenticity on holiday – and that’s exactly what Altea delivers.

Often described as one of Spain’s most beautiful villages, it has somehow managed to hold onto its soul despite its growing popularity.

Your first mission? Head straight for the Casco Antiguo – Altea’s Old Town. I’m not going to lie, the climb’s a bit of a workout, especially on a scorching August afternoon, but trust me, it’s worth it. Don’t stress about a map – just let the maze of steep, cobbled alleyways guide you.

Every turn offers a new photo waiting to happen: whitewashed houses offset by cascades of fuchsia bougainvillea spilling from balconies.

Eventually, you’ll stumble, a little breathless, into the Plaza de la Iglesia, the town’s spiritual and geographic heart. And there it is – the Church of Nuestra Señora del Consuelo.

Those famous blue-and-white tiled domes, visible from almost anywhere on the coast, really do pop against the brilliant Spanish sky. Pull up a chair at one of the cafés, order a café con leche, and just take it all in. Then wander to the nearby Mirador de los Cronistas de España – that view will steal your breath faster than the climb did.

Altea’s reputation as an artists’ haven is clear the minute you start browsing. This isn’t your standard souvenir fare – the Old Town is filled with genuine art galleries and small studios where local ceramists, painters and jewellers actually work.

The result is a distinctly bohemian feel, especially in the evening when artisan stalls spill into the streets and the scent of jasmine mingles with grilled prawns drifting from hidden courtyard restaurants.

The beaches here aren’t your typical golden stretches – and that’s a good thing. Altea’s shores are mostly made up of clean, smooth pebbles, which keep the water crystal clear and lend the area a quieter, more relaxed feel than some nearby resorts.

Playa de la Roda is the most central, running alongside the lively Paseo Marítimo, perfect for an evening stroll.

For a calmer spot, head north towards Cap Negret. And for something truly different, check out Marina Greenwich – promotional materials claim it sits exactly on the Prime Meridian (000° 00? 00?), making it a fun geographical talking point even if that fact is more symbolic than scientific.

Need a break from the sea? Altea’s got you covered. The Sierra de Bernia and Serra Gelada Natural Park both offer unforgettable hiking.

Some routes are rugged and best tackled with proper shoes, but there are gentler options too – like the scenic trail to the Faro de l’Albir lighthouse just outside town, where the dramatic coastal views are reward enough.

If you visit on a Tuesday then don’t miss the bustling Altea Market. From fresh oranges and olives to local ceramics and handmade crafts, it’s a proper slice of local life – lively, colourful, and perfect for picking up authentic gifts.

Altea is special. A town that’s resisted the excesses of mass tourism, keeping its quiet dignity and undeniable charm. Go, wander, climb, and let this white jewel of the Mediterranean cast its spell. You won’t regret it.

