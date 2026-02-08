EXPATS and locals of southern Spain take different approaches to staying youthful and healthy.

Green juice in one hand and a Botox appointment in the calendar.

On the Costa del Sol, ageing well has become a lifestyle choice – and increasingly, a flexible one.

In Marbella, wellness isn’t a trend so much as a daily routine. Morning walks along the paseo marítimo, Pilates with a sea view, organic cafés, and carefully curated skincare are all part of everyday life.

Sitting comfortably alongside them is aesthetic medicine.

From Botox and fillers to skin boosters and lasers, non-surgical cosmetic treatments are now part of the wider self-care conversation.

Here, the question isn’t whether to age – but how to do it on your own terms.

Not one side or the other

Marbella’s beauty culture is often painted as divided: natural ageing versus maintenance culture.

In reality, most residents land somewhere in the middle.

Healthy eating and regular exercise are paired with subtle, preventative treatments.

A skin appointment replaces a facial; injectables are approached as maintenance, not transformation.

This growing mindset, often labelled “prejuvenation,” is about staying refreshed rather than looking radically different.

In Marbella, the debate isn’t over the right way to age, but finding the right method that fits.

Why southern Spain draws the aesthetic crowd

In 2019 alone, Andalucia received 12.08 million international tourists. The region has been marketed as the perfect place to combine health, wellness, and pleasure, with over 450 establishments offering health services.

Costa del Sol’s appeal goes beyond sunshine. Spain’s reputation for strong healthcare, combined with competitive pricing and shorter waiting times, has helped make southern Spain a magnet for wellness and aesthetic tourism.

For visitors from the UK and northern Europe, non-surgical treatments fit neatly into longer stays.

Appointments are quick, downtime is minimal and recovery comes with sea views rather than sick leave.

A simple way to understand aesthetic care

With so many options to offer, understanding who does what matters. One helpful framework is the Aesthetic Health Pyramid.

At the base are lifestyle professionals – nutritionists, trainers and skincare specialists.

The middle tier includes qualified medical practitioners offering treatments like Botox and fillers.

At the top sit plastic surgeons, where procedures become more complex and risk increases.

The message is straightforward: the higher the treatment, the higher the expertise required.

‘The higher on the pyramid, the more important it is to choose the right professional and facility in which to receive treatment to reduce risks,’ said Madrid-based Francisco Bravo, M.D., Ph.D.

When word-of-mouth turns cautious

As treatments become more common, so do cautionary tales.

In Marbella’s expat circles, these conversations often surface in community WhatsApp groups.

Recently, a simple request for Botox recommendations triggered a flurry of warnings and shared experiences.

While names were quickly shut down, the episode highlighted a wider issue: in a crowded competitive market, not all providers operate to the same standard.

Previous reporting has also drawn attention to illegal or unethical practices within the beauty industry, from unqualified practitioners offering injectables to inadequate aftercare and a lack of accountability when results go wrong.

Ageging well, Costa del Sol style

For many expats, aesthetic treatments aren’t a contradiction to healthy living – they’re part of it.

When approached responsibly, they can complement a wellness-focused lifestyle.

On the Costa del Sol, ageing well isn’t about chasing youth or perfection. It’s about balance, informed choices – and feeling good in your own skin.

