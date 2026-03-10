10 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Mar, 2026 @ 16:15
··
1 min read

Property prices start to soar in Costa del Sol ‘bargain’ hotspot as Marbella hits €5,600 per square metre

by
Manilva 1 3

ASKING prices in one of the Costa del Sol’s previously most affordable expat hotspots have surged by a massive 17.2% over the last year.

The coastal town of Manilva is seeing property values skyrocket as international buyers hunt for bargains away from the more expensive resorts.

According to the latest data from the Idealista portal, the average asking price in the municipality now stands at €2,934 per square metre.

READ MORE: Barcelona mayor wants to ban non-EU residents from purchasing property – but the number they actually buy is tiny

This means sellers are asking for roughly €235,000 for a standard 80-square-metre two-bedroom apartment in the area.

However, it should be noted that the actual prices that an average property in the municipality sells at is €2,381, according to Spain’s Notary’s Statistical Portal.

The annual asking price jump in Manilva is one of the largest on the Malaga coast, driven by heavy demand in popular areas like Puerto de la Duquesa and El Castillo.

However, Marbella continues to dominate the region’s luxury real estate boom with asking prices rising by a further 10.6% year-on-year.

READ MORE: Squatter eviction on the Costa del Sol turns nasty as woman assaults police officer while being removed from property

The average in the glitzy resort has reached a record €5,607 per square metre.

It means a typical two-bedroom pad in Marbella now costs an average of €448,000.

Prices are even more eye-watering in Marbella’s exclusive Nagüeles–Golden Mile district, which has hit €6,789 per square metre.

Widespread double-digit increases have been recorded across almost all western Costa del Sol municipalities.

READ MORE: Revealed: Property prices in Spain soared by 12.9% in 2025 – the steepest climb in 18 years and almost DOUBLE initial forecasts

In Torremolinos, prices jumped 14.6% to €3,925 per square metre, pushing the cost of a two-bed property up to around €314,000.

Fuengirola is not far behind, experiencing a 14.1% annual increase to reach €4,407 per square metre, or roughly €352,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Meanwhile, Mijas saw property values climb by 13.7% to €3,637 per square metre, making a two-bed home there average out at around €290,000.

Idealista experts say the sustained price hikes are being driven by a combination of strong international demand, tourist appeal, and a severe lack of housing supply in prime locations.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Gibraltar treaty protest has strong support but saw low turnout due to ‘fear of retribution’, organisers claim

Previous Story

Gibraltar treaty protest has strong support but saw low turnout due to ‘fear of retribution’, organisers claim

Latest from Costa del Sol

Related Articles

Go toTop