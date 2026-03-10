MIJAS Policia Local have arrested a woman who was occupying a Costa del Sol house and assaulted an officer during her removal.

The agents found this woman, and another, inside the Mijas property after receiving a report that the home owner could not access the property.

This property owner had been alerted by their caretaker who informed them that the lock had been changed and that two people were inside the home.

After these reports the police entered the home, located in La Retama, on the morning of March 6 and confirmed that the two women inside were there without permission. They also used documentation to verify that the property belonged to the person calling themself the home owner.

As they informed the women that they were being investigated for trespassing, the pair of occupiers left voluntarily but on the way out one of the women reacted aggressively.

She assaulted an officer and was arrested as a perpetrator of crime against authority.

For now the dependents of the Guardia Civil are managing the arrest and the home owner has recuperated the access to their property.

Since the incident the Deputy Mayor and Councillor responsible for the Mijas Policia Local, Juan Carlos Cuevas, has spoken up and praised the actions of the officers.

“It is essential that the people of Mijas know that their Policia Local are there to look after them and protect their rights, and actions such as this show that when an alert is received, they act quickly and effectively,” he said.

Cuevas also valued the citizen collaboration that occurred in this operation saying that in all situations like this ‘the implication of neighbours is key’ as they are often ‘those who detect’ what is happening and share their concerns. It is this that ‘allows police to intervene’.

In saying this, Cuevas has encouraged Mijas residents to continue collaborating with the Policia Local concluding that ‘when the neighbours and police work together, Mijas is a safer municipality for all’.

