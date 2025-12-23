Squatters beat to death two men who tried to evict them from a Costa Blanca villa

TWO German men died and a woman was injured after trying to evict two Polish squatters from a Costa Blanca villa.

The squatters are still barricaded in the home on the El Pinet urbanisation in La Marina- an area occupied by mainly non-Spanish residents.

The Guardia Civil are negotiating with the duo to get them to surrender.

GUARDIA OPERATION, LA MARINA

A native Polish speaker has been talking with the men via a megaphone.

They are said to be ‘known’ to authorities and are not believed to be armed.

The drama unfolded at around 6pm on Monday when three people arrived allegedly to evict the squatters.

A fight broke out and two German nationals were beaten to death while a female was taken to hospital in Elche.

The victims did not work for an eviction company.

A resident in a car called emergency services after hearing a commotion and spotted a man trying to put two bodies into a vehicle trunk.

He changed his mind and dumped the corpses onto the pavement before returning to the villa.

The witness told police that she feared for her life and was convinced that the aggressors were after her.

The Guardia Civil plus Elche Policia Local officers attended the scene and set up a cordon.

The two bodies were removed at around 10pm,

Investigations into the cause of the fight are continuing, according to the Guardia, as talks to end the stand-off are ongoing.

