SLIDE AWAY: Isn’t it time you went for it and splashed out on a luxury chalet in an exciting new skiing resort away from Spain this winter? The Luxury Chalet Company has some ideas

SO you’ve skied Sierra Nevada a dozen times and ventured a few times to Andorra and Baqueira in the Pyrenees, but now you want something more.

A certain je ne sais quoi perhaps? Well you are not alone.

Tens of thousands of skiers and snowboarders from Spain and Portugal are looking to branch out and find new places to ski around Europe… and even further afield.

The seasoned Iberian winter sports fanatics, having mastered the local slopes, inevitably reach a point of seeking new challenges and settings.

This quest for new experiences is driven by a natural desire for variety and progression.

While the familiar Pyrenean resorts offer comfort, the pull of the ‘further afield’ – the soaring heights of the Swiss Alps, the deep powder of America, or the exotic slopes of Japan – present an irresistible allure for those looking to expand their skiing horizons and tougher, more exciting runs.

For the sizable expat community in Spain, the motivation to explore new destinations is often intertwined with a desire for a taste of home or a sophisticated adventure.

Many expats, hailing from countries with strong ski traditions (and yes, even the Brits are almost religious about their winter trips south to Geneva), view their time off as an opportunity to access the world’s best slopes.

The wealthier, more privileged among them, often seek resorts that offer a different level of refinement, service, and atmosphere than the local Spanish options.

Luxury chalets in destinations like Switzerland or Austria perfectly fit this demand for global-standard, high-end travel experiences.

A major factor driving interest in luxury, international chalet rentals is the desire for exclusivity and superior accommodation.

After years of booking standard hotel rooms or average (too often scruffy) apartments, the appeal of a private, fully-staffed luxury chalet has a strong allure. One of those, dreamy, ‘ski in, ski out’ places, that you’ve read about in the Sunday supplements or seen on Instagram.

These properties offer a level of privacy, dedicated service, and bespoke amenities, such as chefs, drivers, and on-site spas, things that transform a simple ski trip into a comprehensive, world-class holiday.

This is especially attractive to affluent Spanish skiers and expats who value discretion and comfort.

Branching out to new destinations offers the opportunity of combining demanding skiing with distinct cultural immersion.

While the mountains remain the focus, a trip to Zermatt, in Switzerland, for example, offers a drastically different culinary, architectural, and social experience than one in the Iberian Peninsula.

Chalet Les Anges, in Zermatt.

Skiers are not just seeking better snow; they are seeking a complete travel narrative, one that includes exploring charming villages, enjoying different après-ski traditions, and creating memories far removed from their usual winter travels.

For those who value health and wellness, the added amenities including saunas and sometimes indoor pools, becomes a significant draw.

The combination of intense physical activity on the slopes followed by the therapeutic benefits of a personal sauna is a powerful selling point.

This unique blend of high-octane skiing and exclusive, restorative wellness facilities – like once offered by the Luxury Chalet Company – elevates the holiday from an activity-based trip to an all round holistic rejuvenation retreat.

Choosing to vacation in well known international ski spots and renting highly rated, exceptional properties that include places like Chalet Falcon, in Verbier, or Chalet Les Anges, in Zermatt, signals a level of discerning taste and successful living.

For Spanish and expat travellers, these destinations represent the pinnacle of ski travel, offering a tangible return on their investment in terms of quality, service, and the ability to share truly exceptional travel stories.

Leaders in luxury

The Luxury Chalet Company has been offering dream retreats to the snow for many years, specializing in curating the finest high-end properties in the world’s most desirable ski destinations.

Not just a booking service; it is a gateway to unparalleled luxury, ‘offering an exclusive portfolio of residences that redefine the standard for winter sports holidays’.

“Our chalets are hand-picked for their prime locations, exceptional design, bespoke amenities, and the promise of a private and sophisticated experience,” explains a spokesman.

“We will ensure every detail of your mountain escape is managed with discretion and excellence.”

With years of experience and a history in luxury travel, the travel firm understands the connection between high-octane skiing and holistic recovery, placing a strong emphasis on wellness-integrated accommodation.

“Many of our featured properties offer state-of-the-art restorative facilities, with the in-house sauna being a signature amenity,” adds the spokesman.

The company also prides itself on its quality and customer satisfaction and is ‘proud’ of its ability to consistently deliver memorable, world-class experiences.

What we can offer

Take a look at these two examples of properties to rent in the Swiss Alps.

Chalet Falcon, Verbier, Switzerland

Perched in the exclusive resort of Verbier, Chalet Falcon exemplifies contemporary alpine luxury, perfectly blending sleek, modern design with the rustic charm of traditional wood and stone architecture.

This stunning ‘ski-in, ski-out’ property is renowned for its panoramic views of the Combin Massif and spans multiple floors with open-plan living and floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the majestic scenery.

A signature feature of the residence is its exceptional spa area, which includes a private indoor swimming pool, a traditional sauna and a hammam, offering the perfect therapeutic antidote to intense skiing.

The dedicated professional staff, including a gourmet chef ensures every detail is managed with precision.

Chalet Les Anges, Zermatt, Switzerland

Nestled in the breathtaking, car-free village of Zermatt, with unparalleled views of the iconic Matterhorn peak, Chalet Les Anges is a masterpiece of luxurious alpine design.

This multi-award-winning timber and stone chalet is spread over three magnificent floors, complete with open fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It offers guests a world-class wellness experience, including an outdoor hot tub overlooking the famous peak, a private sauna, and a massage area, ensuring total relaxation after a demanding day exploring the extensive Zermatt-Cervinia ski area.

The dedicated team, which includes a professional chef, driver service, and chalet host, guarantees a flawless stay.

