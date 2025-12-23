WHEN you wander through Madrid’s streets you’re likely to stumble upon old tabernas with red fronts – here’s why these traditional taverns are painted in the bright colour.

Painting tabernas red dates back to the 19th century when Madrid bars sold wine from Valdepeñas, one of the most important wine-producing areas in Spain.

To ensure that all locals knew that their taberna stocked this much-coveted red wine, bars began painting their fronts a dark red.

This move acted as a form of advertisement and drew in visitors and customers who enjoyed delightful home cooked dishes and top tier wines.

The red paint was also a practical decision as iron oxide paints were durable, inexpensive and weather resistant – the colour red therefore acted as an advert while protecting the wood of the shop facades.

As time went on red fronts became the mark of traditional tabernas and now newer tabernas aim to recreate the atmosphere of the 19th century by painting their facades red too.

So, next time you walk through Madrid and spot a taberna with a red facade you’ll know that this paint colour is more than a decorative choice – it’s a nod to the past and a reminder of what the capital’s bars were originally known for, top quality Spanish red wine.

