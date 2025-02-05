Botox clinic in Marbella’s San Pedro is among dozens across Spain accused of using illegal products

A BOTOX clinic in San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella, is among dozens across Spain implicated in the use of illegal aesthetic medicine products, following a major investigation by authorities.

The ‘Botul/Kalopsia’ operation has led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the import, storage, and distribution of unregulated medicines from South Korea, which were used in clinics across the country.

These products failed to meet European health standards, and some patients have suffered serious side effects as a result.

In addition to the arrests, 41 others are under investigation for crimes including public health violations, fraud, professional malpractice, and involvement in organised crime.

Authorities launched their investigation in 2023 after detecting illegal clinics offering aesthetic treatments without proper medical oversight.

The network was found to be operating nationwide, with 24 clinics across Alicante, Málaga, Madrid, Cádiz, Murcia, Córdoba, and Sevilla identified as part of the scheme.

The criminal gang smuggled substances such as botulinum toxin (botox), hyaluronidase, and lidocaine into Spain via the port and airport of Sevilla.

During the operation, authorities seized: 700 vials of botulinum toxin, 275 vials of hyaluronidase, and 200 containers of lidocaine.