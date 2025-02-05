Postcard Valencia town surrounded by olive groves and vineyards wants new residents – and homes start at just €11,000

A VALENCIA region town some 60 kilometres from the coast is offering financial incentives for people to move there to stop depopulation.

Enguera has just under 5,000 residents and is nestled in the spectacular beauty of the foothills of a mountain range in the Canal de Navarres region.

It’s located 72 kilometres south of Valencia and 118 kilometres north of Alicante- both with excellent road connections.

Agriculture is its main industry with olive oil, wine, and honey among the items produced.

Rural tourism with campsites, fincas, hotels and restaurants, is also gaining traction.

Enguera City Council has a special aid programme to attract new residents and entrepreneurs.

Grants are available to help buy properties and to get land for farm and livestock businesses.

Renting a home comes to an average of just €500 per month- much lower than in the big cities- while a small wooden property on a campsite is available for €11,000.

Incentives are also offered for young people who want to settle in the municipality.

Deputy mayor, Miguel Juan, said: “Enguera has all kinds of services and good road links with the nearby main cities.”

“We will all be delighted to receive anyone who wants to contribute to the municipality,” he added.

The area is lacking in people to work in construction, masonry, carpentry and plumbing.

It also needs home care professionals plus on the retail side, Enguera wants a baker, a butcher, and a fishmonger.