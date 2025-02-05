Founder of Nikki Beach Marbella dies: How US businessman got his start at McDonald’s before building global empire

JACK Penrod, the visionary founder and owner of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, has passed away at the age of 85 after a long battle with cancer.

Penrod’s company is globally renowned for its luxury beach clubs and resorts, located in some of the world’s most exclusive destinations, including Miami Beach, Saint-Tropez, and Dubai.

Spain is home to more Nikki Beach locations than any other country, with three resorts in Marbella, Mallorca, and Ibiza.

The Marbella beach club, set within the iconic Don Carlos hotel, offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and is famous for its extravagant White Parties.

Penrod’s path to success is particularly remarkable given his modest beginnings.

Born in Ohio in 1939, he got his first taste of the business world while working as a line cook at McDonald’s.

His ambition and determination saw him rise through the ranks, eventually becoming the largest McDonald’s franchise owner in Florida by the 1980s, with 16 restaurants across the state.

He later transitioned into the bar and restaurant industry, establishing venues in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Dayton.

His venture, Penrod’s Beach Club in South Beach, played a key role in shaping Miami’s vibrant and trendy reputation.

In 1997, Penrod faced a tragedy when his 18-year-old daughter, Nicole, died in a car accident.

To honour her memory, he rebranded his hospitality business as Nikki Beach, embracing a philosophy of celebrating life – a principle that continues to define the brand today.

Penrod was known for his adventurous spirit, with passions that included piloting and deep-sea diving.

His fearless approach to life was chronicled in his 2023 biography, One Grand Adventure: Becoming Rich in Business, Family, and Life.

Though the company mourns the loss of its founder, Nikki Beach remains in capable hands.

Penrod’s wife, Lucia Penrod, who took over as CEO in 2022, leads a strong global team dedicated to continuing his legacy.

In a statement, Lucia affirmed: “We will continue to spread happiness and love to family and friends around the world.”

Her words reflect the enduring vision of Jack Penrod, ensuring that Nikki Beach remains a symbol of luxury, celebration, and joy for years to come.