5 Feb, 2025
5 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Estepona with pool – € 495,000

by
A cozy, Andalucian style 3-bedroom townhouse in Bahia Azul, a frontline beach urbanisation. South to east facing with views to the sea and the garden. Main floor, entrance hallway, living and dining area with fireplace, semi open fully fitted kitchen, guest toilet. Direct access to a private terrace and onwards to the gardens and the pool. Upper floor, master bedroom en suite and two guest bedrooms sharing a bathroom. Lush, mature community gardens with two swimming pools, a smaller one in front of the beach and a bigger one in the back of the urbanisation. Walking distance over the new Paseo… See full property details

Townhouse

Estepona, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 495,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

