3 Jan, 2025
3 Jan, 2025 @ 08:00
Reservoirs in Spain are 5% fuller than a year ago following autumn downpours

New Year drought relief with reservoirs in Spain 5% fuller than a year ago boosted by autumn downpours
SAU RESERVOIR, CATALUNYA, FEBRUARY 2024

SPAIN’S reservoirs taken as a national average are 5% fuller than a year ago according to figures released on Thursday by Environment Ministry.

They’ve accumulated 3,142 cubic hectometres more than on January 1 2024 which is the equivalent of the annual water composition of all Spanish households put together.

It should be noted the figures are national, as the long-term drought continues in parts of the country including areas of Catalunya and Andalucia.



Reserves stand this week on 28,973 cubic hectometres (137 hm3 more than last week), which means capacity is at 51.7% capacity.

Another positive sign is that the current level of reservoirs is also higher (0.6%) than the average of the last decade, while 12 months ago they were nearly 8% below the 10 year average.

Professor Jorge Olcina, head of the Alicante University Climatology Laboratory said the figures are positive news.

He warned however about the situation in the water basins in the south-east of Spain, especially those of the Segura and the Andalucian Mediterranean region, who are the only two that are below 30% capacity.

“These are worrying percentages and we must not lower our guard in relation to drought plans,” Olcina commentated.

“In the south-east area, the water reserves are not good,” he added, also referring to Aemet weather forecasts suggesting this winter will not be particularly significant in terms of rainfall.

Alex Trelinski

