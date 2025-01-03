Renting ‘becomes a luxury’ in Spain’s Andalucia as costs surge by 10.5%: These are the priciest areas

LAST year was one of pain for many people in Andalucia as the cost of renting rose by 10.5% throughout the 12 months to €11.8 per square metre.

Prices increased across every single Andalucian province in 2024, with Malaga seeing the steepest rise of 10.2% – coming in at €15.2 sqm.

Granada (9.9%), Sevilla (9.2%), Huelva (8.5%), and Almería (8.1%) all shot up too, while more moderate increases were recorded in Córdoba (7.9%), Cádiz (6.1%), and Jaen (2.9%).

Jaen remains the most affordable province for renters, with prices at €5.7 per square metre.

Of the major cities in Andalucia, it is – surprisingly – Huelva which saw the steepest increase (13.4%), a full two percent more than Malaga (11.4%).

Rental prices increased similarly in Sevilla (9.5%), while in both Cordoba and Jaen they increased by 9.1%.

In another surprise, housing-stressed Cadiz reported the smallest gain at just 4.3%.

Malaga remains the priciest Andalucian capital (€15.1 sqm), followed by Sevilla (€12 sqm) – both at record highs.

Jaen (€7.5 sqm), along with Almería and Córdoba (both €8.6 sqm), are the most affordable capitals.

The upward trend in rental prices extended nationwide, with an 11.5% year-on-year increase in Spain during the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching €13.5 sqm.

Cities like Barcelona (€23.4 sqm) and Madrid (€20.7 sqm) hit record highs, alongside other key markets like Valencia (€14.9 sqm, up 12.2% year-on-year) and Palma (€17.2 sqm, up 11.9%).

Idealista spokesperson Francisco Iñareta slammed the government for engineering the rental crisis with its policies.

“The reduction in supply drives prices higher, turning rentals into an exclusive option for those with higher salaries, savings, or secure employment,” he said.

“Vulnerable families are left out, increasing social anxiety.”