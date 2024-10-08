8 Oct, 2024
8 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Competa with pool – € 395,000

Villa

Cómpeta, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 395,000

Now reserved Fantastic villa situated in Cómpeta countryside, with super easy access and just under 3 kilometres from the town centre with gorgeous open views. Accommodation This property has a constructed size of approx. 163m2, it is set over one level and consists of a good size sun room (suitable for dining), a modern fully fitted kitchen and ample living room. A hallway leads to a family bathroom with walk-in shower, two guest bedrooms and a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Furthermore, there is a storage room for garden tools. Features This property is well presented and benefits… See full property details

