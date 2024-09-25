Johnny Depp, 61, lands in Spain to present his new film in San Sebastian – while his ex Amber Heard continues to lay low in Madrid

AMERICAN actor Johnny Depp, 61, has landed in Spain where he will present his new film in San Sebastian.

For the third time in five years, Johnny Depp will make an appearance at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, a haven for the actor since his contentious departure from Hollywood.

Much like other artists embroiled in controversy, Depp has found a warmer reception in European cinema circles and festivals than in the United States.

Actor Johnny Depp attending the Donostia Award photocall during the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain.

Photo credit: Isabel Infantes

In 2021, his Donostia Award sparked much backlash amidst his ongoing legal battles and festival officials were forced to defend their decision, stating Depp had ‘no formal conviction for violence against women.’

Ultimately, the high-profile trial ended with defamation judgements against both Depp and Heard, who currently resides in Madrid.

Now, Depp is returning to San Sebastian to present: ‘Modi- Three Days On the Wing of Madness.’

His second directorial effort, the biopic tells the story of italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

It comes nearly 30 years after his first directorial debut with ‘The Brave’

“I didn’t expect to direct another film,” he confessed.

“But Al Pacino reminded me of this Modigliani project and said, ‘You should direct it.’ When Pacino talks, you listen. Once the puzzle pieces fell into place, it was clear who would play Modi, and everything started to align.”

The film explores a pivotal 72-hour period in the life of Amedeo Modigliani, the renowned Italian painter known for his elongated portraits and figures.

Set against the backdrop of World War I in Paris, the movie captures a chaotic slice of the artist’s life, during which he struggles to sell his work, navigates tumultuous relationships, and faces his own artistic frustrations.

Depp’s Paris is a blend of eras, pairing contemporary music with period costumes, a mix that seeks to reflect both the timelessness of art and the struggles of the artist.

The narrative, which begins as a lively comedy, takes a darker turn as Modigliani grapples with the lack of recognition for his work and the existential weight of his art.

Ricardo Scamarcio portrays Modigliani, wandering the streets of Paris alongside a colorful group of fellow bohemians.

“Modi never wanted to give in as an artist,” Depp said.

“I learned a lot from him, from his resilience and determination, something that resonated with me deeply.”

So far, the project has been met with mixed reviews, with some praising the film’s ambition and thematic depth, while others described it as ‘flat, stiff, and stilted.’

Still, the creative process was a rewarding experience for Depp, who said that directing this film was vastly different from his work on ‘The Brave’.

“This time, I wasn’t acting, so I could focus entirely on the performances. The actors brought so much to their roles that they even influenced the film’s direction. It was like listening to a piece of music and knowing exactly when to add the next layer.”