25 Sep, 2024
25 Sep, 2024 @ 16:59
1 min read

Humiliating police blunder in Spain: Major city loses almost HALF its patrol cars overnight after ‘bosses forgot to book their MOTs’

THE city of Sevilla was left with 45 fewer police cars on Wednesday following a blunder by the force’s headquarters. 

Dozens of Policia Local patrol cars had to be kept off the road after failing to update their MOTs (ITVs) in time. 

The legal deadline for their inspections had passed on Tuesday, meaning they can now only go on the road if they are heading to their ITV centre. 

They have now been forced to make emergency appointments throughout the rest of this week. 

It means the number of police cars patrolling the streets of Sevilla will be significantly reduced for the next few days. 

Police officers will have to be taken away from their work to take cars to the MOT (ITV) centres. 

The balls up appears to have come directly from the Policia Local HQ, where no one seems to have registered that almost half the fleet of cars had until September 24 to pass their tests.

Sources from the Seville City Council told Diario de Sevilla that there was no such negligence or forgetfulness and claimed that the appointments began being processed in June. 

They claimed the patrol cars have a safety screen on the front windows to prevent them from exploding in the event of impacts. 

As these sheets are not approved, they have to be removed in order to pass the ITV, which was not done in time – despite them having more than a year to do so. 

