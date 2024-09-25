Suffering from bloating? Try this natural probiotic that’s sold in supermarkets across Spain

IT’S no secret that millions of people around the world suffer from daily bloating.

The mild but irritating condition is caused by the accumulation of gas in the intestine, fluid retention or other digestive problems.

Most doctors and scientists agree that the bacteria in your gut has a significant impact on the condition’s severity.

That is why eating well and consuming products that can help restore and improve your bacterial flora are super important.

Hence, a diet rich in probiotics can help regulate your digestive system and reduce bloating.

Kefir products sold in Mercadona

Enter kefir, a type of yoghurt that is packed with natural probiotics.

Kefir is a fermented dairy product that’s similar to yoghurt but has more diverse and beneficial bacteria and yeasts.

Eating it regularly can improve your intestinal health, strengthen the immune system and help fight abdominal inflammation.

The product is sold in most supermarkets across Spain, including Mercadona.

For best results, moderation is key, with some experts advising that one consume just a small amount of kefir after each meal of the day.