25 Sep, 2024
25 Sep, 2024 @ 17:44
Irish tourist, 29, suffers serious burns during freak accident at her friend’s wedding on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Woman Cutting Wedding Cake

AN Irish tourist has been hospitalised after suffering serious burns following a freak accident at her friend’s wedding on the Costa del Sol last week.

The 29-year-old woman is being treated at a specialist burns unit in Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocio University Hospital after the incident last Thursday, which occured when her dress accidentally caught fire on nearby candles during an Irish couple’s wedding reception.

Fellow guests quickly called the emergency services, who rushed to treat the ‘seriously injured’ woman at a set of holiday apartments by Nerja’s famous Balcon de Europa viewpoint.

The accident occured near Nerja’s famous Balcon de Europa viewpoint. Credit: Cordon Press

She was transferred to a hospital in nearby Malaga where she underwent an emergency operation before being sent to Sevilla where she continues to fight for her life.

The unnamed victim is reported to have suffered burns to over 70% of her body, with her legs being the most seriously affected.

A spokesperson for the Republic of Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the case and continues to provide consular assistance.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

