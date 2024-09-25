Madeleine McCann bombshell: Christian Brueckner confessed to snatching girl from same Portugal resort and asked if DNA could be taken from buried bones, ex-cell mate claims in court

CHRISTIAN Brueckner admitted to snatching a young girl from same resort that Madeleine McCann vanished from and asked if DNA could be extracted from buried bones, his former cell mate has claimed.

The stunning testimony came during the German paedophile’s ongoing multiple sex crimes trial in Braunschweig, Germany.

He is being tried for five separate sex offences, including three rapes and two child abuse cases, but not for the disappearance of McCann, although he remains the prime suspect.

Laurentiu Codin, who shared a jail cell with Brueckner, told the court how the serial sex attacker confessed to snatching a girl while trying to rob a hotel room in Praia da Luz.

The resort is the same one that British toddler McCann disappeared from back in 2007.

Codin claimed that Brueckner told him how he saw an open window and decided to climb in, but instead of finding money, stumbled upon a girl and ‘chose to take her’.

“He said he was in a hotel area where rich people live, he went in to look for money, but instead he took a girl,” Codin said in his testimony.

Christian Brueckner during start of his ongoing trial in Germany (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

The serious claims back up German prosecutors’ claims that Brueckner took Madeleine from her home on that fateful night more than 20 years ago, when she was just four years old.

Codin told the court: “He talked about a little girl, I don’t know if what he said was true or not. He said he had a van and he had taken her away in it. He told me about two girls.

“He said he had taken one, had sex with her, but he didn’t kill her.”

Codin also claimed Brueckner asked him if it was possible to extract DNA from buried bones.

The possibility of an accomplice also emerged, after Brueckner allegedly told Codin that a second person was involved in the kidnapping, but they had an argument and they fled the scence.

Codin added: “He also confessed to me that there was a person with him, with whom he had had an argument, supposedly it was his woman.”

Brueckner, 47, is currently serving a seven-year sentence for the rape of an American woman in Praia da Luz, the same town where Madeleine disappeared.

He is currently standing trial for five separate sex offences, including three rapes and two child abuse cases.

The trial continues.