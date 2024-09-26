26 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2024 @ 10:29
···
1 min read

German tourist, 84, dies instantly after mistaking motorhome exit for toilet door while travelling at 80km/hr in Spain’s Valencia

by

A GERMAN woman has died whilst holidaying in Valencia after falling from a moving motorhome when she accidentally mistook the exit for the toilet door.

The unnamed 84-year-old pensioner was travelling with her daughter-in-law, who was driving the motorhome, to Denia, a historic coastal city halfway between Alicante and Valencia, when the tragic incident occurred.

The lady fell to her death at around 5.30am local time near Rotga i Corbera last Thursday, the Guardia Civil have said.

They believe the tourist opened the vehicle’s exit door by accident, instead thinking it was the access to the motorhome’s toilet.

One witness told Telecinco how they saw the right-hand side door of the motorhome open before the woman fell.

She was then struck by another vehicle, dying instantly.

The driver of the motorhome continued until reaching a service station 8.5km later when she realised her mother-in-law was no longer on board. 

Local police are investigating the incident.

They have ruled out the possibility of a third passenger and believe the death was an unfortunate accident. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christian Brueckner And Maddie
Previous Story

Madeleine McCann bombshell: Christian Brueckner confessed to snatching girl from same Portugal resort and asked if DNA could be taken from buried bones, ex-cell mate claims in court

Next Story

Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as Storm Aitor provokes flash floods, hail storms and uproots trees – with more to come today

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Fake Brad Pitts who ‘conned two women out of €325,000’ are arrested in Spain

POLICE in Spain have arrested a gang of five people

Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as Storm Aitor provokes flash floods, hail storms and uproots trees – with more to come today

STORM Aitor has been wreaking havoc in parts of Spain