German tourist, 84, dies instantly after mistaking motorhome exit for toilet door while travelling at 80km/hr in Spain’s Valencia

A GERMAN woman has died whilst holidaying in Valencia after falling from a moving motorhome when she accidentally mistook the exit for the toilet door.

The unnamed 84-year-old pensioner was travelling with her daughter-in-law, who was driving the motorhome, to Denia, a historic coastal city halfway between Alicante and Valencia, when the tragic incident occurred.

The lady fell to her death at around 5.30am local time near Rotga i Corbera last Thursday, the Guardia Civil have said.

They believe the tourist opened the vehicle’s exit door by accident, instead thinking it was the access to the motorhome’s toilet.

One witness told Telecinco how they saw the right-hand side door of the motorhome open before the woman fell.

She was then struck by another vehicle, dying instantly.

The driver of the motorhome continued until reaching a service station 8.5km later when she realised her mother-in-law was no longer on board.

Local police are investigating the incident.

They have ruled out the possibility of a third passenger and believe the death was an unfortunate accident.