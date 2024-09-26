Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as Storm Aitor provokes flash floods, hail storms and uproots trees – with more to come today

STORM Aitor has been wreaking havoc in parts of Spain since arriving in full force on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of towns and cities remain on alert today for heavy rainfall and winds of up to 80km/hr, with the weather not expected to settle down until Friday.

The affected areas are mostly in the north and northwest of the country, although rainfall was registered in inland Extremedura and western Andalucia.

Weather warnings still in place for Thursday

All of the Balearic Islands have also been placed on a yellow alert for rough sea conditons.

In footage shared online, several trees were strewn across the ground in Vigo after being uprooted by strong winds.

Elsewhere in Vigo and parts of Galicia, videos show how streets have been turned into rapids due to the severe rainfall.

In some areas cars are seen unable to move due to the muddy water rising above their tyres.

In Vitoria, huge rubbish containers have been blown over by the howling gales.

In Rias Baixas, also in Galicia, a CCTV camera caught the moment huge chunks of hail appeared to batter a field.

La borrasca Aitor

Calle Teofilo Llorente. pic.twitter.com/mNllIl8Ait — SusoPorVigo (@SusoPorVigo) September 25, 2024

?? METEO

Vaia imaxes nos deixou Aitor! A borrasca abandona Galicia deixando unha chea de incidencias

Máis info aquí ? https://t.co/ucgyLY3RmC pic.twitter.com/QCpPmqjKsI — G24 (@G24Noticias) September 26, 2024

? La borrasca Aitor, la primera de gran impacto de la temporada 2024-2025, está dejando fuertes vientos en #VitoriaGasteiz pic.twitter.com/RSJgHGskFY — Radio Vitoria (@radio_vitoria) September 25, 2024