26 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2024 @ 11:04
·
1 min read

Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as Storm Aitor provokes flash floods, hail storms and uproots trees – with more to come today

by

STORM Aitor has been wreaking havoc in parts of Spain since arriving in full force on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of towns and cities remain on alert today for heavy rainfall and winds of up to 80km/hr, with the weather not expected to settle down until Friday.

The affected areas are mostly in the north and northwest of the country, although rainfall was registered in inland Extremedura and western Andalucia.

Weather warnings still in place for Thursday

All of the Balearic Islands have also been placed on a yellow alert for rough sea conditons.

In footage shared online, several trees were strewn across the ground in Vigo after being uprooted by strong winds.

Elsewhere in Vigo and parts of Galicia, videos show how streets have been turned into rapids due to the severe rainfall.

In some areas cars are seen unable to move due to the muddy water rising above their tyres.

In Vitoria, huge rubbish containers have been blown over by the howling gales.

In Rias Baixas, also in Galicia, a CCTV camera caught the moment huge chunks of hail appeared to batter a field.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

German tourist, 84, dies instantly after mistaking motorhome exit for toilet door while travelling at 80km/hr in Spain’s Valencia

Next Story

Fake Brad Pitts who ‘conned two women out of €325,000’ are arrested in Spain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Fake Brad Pitts who ‘conned two women out of €325,000’ are arrested in Spain

POLICE in Spain have arrested a gang of five people

German tourist, 84, dies instantly after mistaking motorhome exit for toilet door while travelling at 80km/hr in Spain’s Valencia

A GERMAN woman has died whilst holidaying in Valencia after