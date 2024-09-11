British OnlyFans model secretly films Benidorm hotel worker sniffing and stealing her underwear

A BRITISH OnlyFans model has described the shocking and ‘creepy’ moment a Benidorm hotel receptionist allegedly snuck into her room before sniffing and stealing her used underwear.

Rara Armstrong, who lives in Gloucester and has claimed to have spent over €55,000 on plastic surgery, has said she felt ‘creeped out’ by the experience, which started when the employee at Ambassador Playa II hotel asked for her phone number when she reported a problem with her room key.

Despite rejecting the man’s advances, Ms Armstrong says she noticed that the worker had used her booking details to find her OnlyFans account and subscribe.

Rara Armstrong says she felt ‘creeped out’ by the experience. Credit: Instagram/Rara Armstrong

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service where sex workers can sell pornography – in 2023, the business made over €6 billion by taking a 20% chunk from each creator’s revenue.

The staff member proceeded to message her privately on the OnlyFans app, revealing his identity and asking if she wished to go for coffee.

He then told her she was ‘sexy’, saying that he was not a ‘stalker’ but couldn’t ‘resist’.

She asked him to leave her alone – but on the final day of her holiday he dropped off a bottle of Prosecco at her room as an apology.

That evening, Ms Armstrong set up her son’s iPad to record if the male employee had entered her room.

To her horror and astonishment, the man entered her room 15 minutes after she and her son left – he proceeded to go through her belongings before snatching a used thong, sniffing it and taking it away with him.

She said: “It made me feel horrible, I felt so violated. He basically comes in and starts going through my stuff. He goes off camera and there’s a rustling. He went through my laundry bag and got a thong that I’d worn and started sniffing them. He sniffed them a few times. He carries on snooping, I don’t know what he was looking for”.

“As he leaves, he sniffs them again and puts them in his back pocket. It was crazy, I wasn’t expecting something like that”, she added.

She and her son spent the final night of their holiday at an adjacent hotel before returning to the UK the following day.

The travel company she booked her holiday with apologised for the experience and said the hotel had fired the man allegedly involved.

However, they are refusing to provide any form of refund or compensation because Ms Armstrong did not report the incident to the company or police before returning to the UK.

“It has been a real nightmare getting any sort of justice from it”, she said.