3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 440,000

Palma, Santa Catalina, Fabrica Street – Magnificent third floor apartment for sale, in the heart of Santa Catalina, one of the most popular and demanded neighborhoods of Palma. The apartment has 100 m2 built, completely renovated and has a magnificent distribution, consists of entrance hall, fully equipped kitchen, bright living room with direct access to a small terrace facing east, 3 bedrooms (2 doubles and one single) and two bathrooms (1 master suite). The house has been completely renovated, both plumbing and electricity, kitchen and bathrooms, the exterior carpentry is PCV with… See full property details

Flat

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

3 beds 2 baths

€ 440,000