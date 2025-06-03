3 Jun, 2025
3 Jun, 2025 @ 17:00
1 min read

Malaga is creating over 10,000 jobs a month to become Spain’s fourth fastest growing province

Malaga's employment numbers are increasing, helped with the creation of new tourism and hospitality jobs. Credit: Myznik Egor

MALAGA has reached a new employment record, with more than 745,000 people now employed.

This comes as 36,000 new jobs have been created over the last four months in the Malaga province, with more than 10,000 people joining Social Security each month. 

The main driver of this growth is opportunities opening up the tourism and hospitality industries.

Unemployment is also on a downward trend, with just over 112,000 people registered as without work at the province’s Servicio Andaluz de Empleo offices at the end of May. That’s almost 3000 fewer than at the beginning of the month.

Málaga has 23,591 more people working than just a year ago.

The May employment growth in Malaga is the largest increase recorded in Andalusia. It’s the fourth largest across Spain, following the Balearic Islands  (+51,237), Barcelona (+16,690), and Madrid (+13,103). 

