A NATURAL supplement containing plant-based ingredients, vitamins and antioxidants could help reduce biological age according to a new study.

Researchers examined the anti-ageing effects of Cel System, a natural supplement, in a year-long clinical trial involving adults aged between 54 and 84.

Participants who took the supplement showed a measurable decrease in their biological age, with improvements in strength, body composition and changes in DNA methylation patterns related to stress and brain function.

The study highlights the crucial difference between chronological age – the number on your passport – and biological age, which reflects the actual state of your body’s systems.

A recent study found that Spanish citizens consistently estimate their biological age to be up to four years younger than their actual chronological age, suggesting a widespread awareness of the gap between how old people are and how old they feel.

According to the researchers, whilst chronological age cannot be reduced, biological age can be slowed through various interventions that optimise the body’s systems and prolong youthful function.

The concept has gained significant attention as scientists seek ways to not just extend lifespan, but to maintain quality of life during those extra years.

The science behind biological ageing centres on epigenetics – the way genes change according to environment and lifestyle factors.

Experts believe that only 10% of our health is determined by inherited genetics, whilst the remaining 90% is controlled by epigenetic factors that we can potentially influence.

Biological age is measured using various biomarkers including DNA methylation patterns and chronic inflammation levels in the body.

As we age naturally, cellular regeneration slows down, metabolism becomes less efficient, and brain health can decline.

The researchers suggest that improving biological age markers could lead to increased energy levels and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

The ageing process involves a gradual slowdown in the body’s repair mechanisms, but the new research suggests this decline may not be inevitable.

By targeting specific biological pathways through supplementation, it may be possible to maintain more youthful cellular function for longer periods.

The study’s findings add to a growing body of research examining how lifestyle interventions, including targeted supplementation, might influence the ageing process at a cellular level.

However, the researchers emphasise that biological age reduction requires a comprehensive approach that considers multiple factors affecting cellular health.

The supplement industry has seen increased interest in anti-ageing products, though experts caution that not all claims are supported by rigorous scientific evidence.

The TruDiagnostic study represents one of the more comprehensive examinations of how specific nutritional interventions might influence biological age markers.

For those interested in biological age reduction, the research suggests that the combination of plant-based compounds, vitamins and antioxidants may offer measurable benefits when taken consistently over time.

The findings may be of particular interest to Spain’s health-conscious population, who already demonstrate an intuitive understanding of the difference between chronological and biological age.

The year-long study duration indicates that any potential benefits require sustained intervention rather than short-term supplementation.

The implications of biological age research extend beyond individual health, potentially influencing how we understand and approach the ageing process more broadly.

As populations worldwide continue to age, interventions that maintain health and vitality could have significant public health benefits.