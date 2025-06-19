Funfair attraction owner in Spain arrested for homicide after girl, 2, is electrocuted

TWO people have been arrested over the death of a girl who was electrocuted on metal fencing at a Murcia fairground attraction.

Amira, 2, died after going onto a trampoline area at the Alquerias fair just after midnight on Sunday morning.

It is believed that an earthing issue caused the fence to go ‘live’.

The Guardia Civil said the two detainees are being investigated for homicide caused by gross negligence and four counts of causing injury.

The injury charges revolve around four children who were taken to hospital.

One of the arrested men is the owner of the attraction who has insisted that all the paperwork was in order and that an inspection had been carried out.

That check did not come from either a municipal or regional official.

The La Verdad newspaper has named the owner as Jesus CF from Alguazas with around 20 years of experience in fair rides and attractions.

He was not present at the ‘Crazy Beds’ attraction last Sunday morning which was being supervised by two of his employees.

The paper quoted friends as saying that he was admitted to hospital after suffering from an anxiety attack on hearing news of the girl’s death.

Accompanied by his lawyer to the Guardia Civil barracks, he invoked his legal right not to make a statement.

No details have come to light about the other person that has been detained.