WATCH: Madrid policeman arrested over death of ‘phone thief’ in ‘Spain’s George Floyd’

AN off-duty police officer has been arrested after allegedly suffocating a man to death who he claimed had stolen his mobile phone.

Shocking video shows the moment the 58-year-old officer pinned down the victim, 35, in a chokehold around 11.30pm on Tuesday evening in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid.

Witnesses shouted at the officer to let go with cries of ‘you’re going to kill him!’.

Despite pleas, the officer maintained his grip, claiming the victim could still breathe, until the man lost consciousness.

When Policia Nacional officers arrived at the scene on the intersection of Calle Pesquera and Calderas, they found the man unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

Un agente de la Policía Municipal de Madrid fuera de servicio le quitó la vida a una persona que supuestamente le habría robado el móvil. Junto a otro compañero, redujeron y estrangularon a la víctima hasta matarla, a pesar de que el hombre estaba totalmente inmovilizado y… pic.twitter.com/N6QH3kEk64 — Spanish Revolution (@Spanish_Revo) June 19, 2025

Emergency services were immediately called but could only certify the death despite more than 30 minutes of resuscitation attempts.

According to the detained officer and his retired police colleague who was dining with him that evening, they had been confronted by the deceased and another man who had attempted to steal their mobile phone.

The officer responded by pursuing and restraining the alleged thief, which ultimately proved fatal.

The retired officer who accompanied him was also involved in the incident and can be seen in the footage being kicked by a passerby.

Both officers were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that the victim had recently been released from prison for other property crimes.

The investigating judge has ordered that the detained police officer undergo a breathalyser test.

The officer is due to appear before a court today.

An autopsy will be conducted to provide further details about the cause of death, though initial reports indicate the man died from strangulation.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with Más Madrid spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies stating: “Two police officers, who were apparently under the influence of alcohol, have murdered a person in Torrejon.

“This reflects how institutional racism and abuse of power are normalised, even outside of working hours.”

The municipal group has called for the City Council to provisionally suspend the officer from his duties whilst the investigation continues, describing the behaviour as ‘disproportionately violent’ and ‘unworthy of a municipal police officer.’

However, Carlos Bahon, president of the Unified Municipal Police Association of Madrid, rejected claims of institutional abuse or racism.

“We cannot issue a ruling because we have only seen the published videos. What we do reject is that it is institutional abuse, nor a case of racism. We do not accept that this one-off incident, which is a tragedy we regret, affects the force,” he said.

The ‘sleeper hold’ technique is recognised as a form of police restraint that can be used in situations where an aggressor is resisting, according to union sources.