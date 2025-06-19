First-ever direct flights commence this Friday between Canada and Spain’s Valencia

THE first direct flight between Canada and the Valencian Community starts on Friday with Air Transat operating the route between Montreal and Valencia City.

The Valencian Tourism Minister, Marian Cano, was in Montreal on Wednesday for the official launch of the Air Transat service.

The event- organised by the carrier- brought together tourism, airline, and political representatives from Canada and Spain.

CANO IN CANADA(GVA image)

Cano along with Valencia’s secretary for tourism, Jose Manuel Camarrero, were accompanied by Spain’s ambassador to Canada, Alfredo Martinez Serrano.

The minister said the new route was ‘a direct gateway to the Mediterranean’ and highlighted how it would boost the Valencian Community as a leading international destination.

“This weekly flight not only strengthens the Valencian Community’s international connectivity, but also consolidates its position as a cultural, gastronomic, and experiential destination,” she stated.

She thanked Air Transat for ‘supporting a destination like Valencia to launch this air connection’.

The route will run initially until October 4, with the possibility of extending it into the 2026 winter season, depending on demand.

During the official visit to Canada, Cano plans to hold meetings with tour operators Tour Chanteclerc and Vacances Preference.

Further discussions are also scheduled during the trip between US carrier Delta and Jose Manuel Camarrero over restoring an American link to Valencia after a 13-year gap coupled with a service to Alicante-Elche