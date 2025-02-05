Spain negotiates direct flight between Canada and major tourist airport

COSTA Blanca Tourist Board chiefs have been talking with Canadian officials about starting up a direct flight to Alicante-Elche airport.

The facility welcomed a record number of 18.4 million passengers last year and has long wanted a transatlantic service with either the US or Canada- or both.

Benidorm mayor and Costa Blanca Tourist board president, Toni Perez, said conservations started about a Canadian route at last month’s Fitur tourist convention in Madrid.

Board director, Pedro Mancebo, also confirmed that meetings to examine North American and Asian options took place.

Mancebo teased that ‘we have plans that need approval’ but hinted they might be more medium-term as opposed to short-term.

With the possibility that US president Donald Trump could impose tariffs on European Union countries, Canada is emerging as a possibility to fly into Alicante-Elche.

Over US policies, Pedro Mancebo said: “We need a flexible plan to adapt to what might happen this year, and we always look at all indicators of all kinds, such as geopolitical factors.”

Meanwhile new European routes this summer includes the first direct flights to Moldova as well as to Athens and Naples.

The Costa Blanca Tourist Board also met with Ryanair, Easyjet and Jet2 at Fitur to discuss future plans.