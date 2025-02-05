Rubiales trial latest: Jenni Hermoso pressured to downplay controversial kiss according to her brother and Spain teammate

THE BROTHER of Jenni Hermoso and one of her teammates told a Madrid judge on Wednesday there was pressure put the player to downplay a kiss by ex-Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales after Spain’s 2023 Women’s World Cup victory.

Rafael Hermoso said in court that former women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda asked him to tell Jenni to record a video together with the former president to show she was OK with the kiss.

Former teammate Misa Rodriguez said Jenni told the other players that she was being coerced and that she was ‘not well’ after what happened.

RUBIALES IN COURT, MONDAY(Cordon Press image)

Rubiales is on trial for sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso, as well as for coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to support his version of the kiss.

Vilda and two other former members of the federation are also on trial for coercion. All four deny wrongdoing.

Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales says it was consensual.

Rafael Hermoso said his sister told him she was pressurised several times by members of the Spanish federation.

“She came to us half-crying and told us that they were pressuring her to take a stance downplaying the kiss,” Rafael said.

Rodriguez said Jenni told them about the kiss and that she did not know how to react to it.

She also said that Jenni told them she was being pressurised to record a video and downplay the kiss.

“She told us that she didn’t want to do it and we supported her decision,” Rodriguez said.

“We told her that she should not talk to anybody anymore and should try to get some rest, because we noticed that she was not well.”

Rafael Hermoso said Vilda came to him on the plane returning from the final in Australia to ask him to talk to his sister.

“We were talking about soccer and the achievement of the team and suddenly he mentioned the kiss,” Rafael said.

“He said that the president wanted me to talk to Jenni to ask her to record the video together downplaying the kiss, because that would be the best thing for everyone.”

Rafael added that Vilda told him that Rubiales’ daughters were crying and that the president was worried about losing his job because of what happened.

He said Vilda told him that he had already talked to Jenni and that she had not agreed to do the video.

“I told him that I was not going to try to convince her to do something that I also don’t agree with,” Rafael said.

Rafael said he felt Vilda threatened his sister by hinting that things would not be good for her in the federation if she decided not to help.

He also said Vilda implied that Jenni owed that to Rubiales’ daughters and the president himself.

Jenni Hermoso was not called up to the national team immediately after the World Cup, with new coach Montse Tome saying she wanted to protect the player.

Rubiales has yet to testify and has denied the charges.

He resigned under pressure three weeks later and was banned by FIFA for three years but claimed he was the victim of a ‘witch hunt’ by ‘false feminists’.

The trial continues.