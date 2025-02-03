Rubiales trial latest: Jenni Hermoso denies giving permission for infamous kiss following World Cup victory

JENNI Hermoso told day one of a Madrid trial on Monday that she gave no permission to have the ‘infamous’ kiss planted on her by ex-Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

The incident overshadowed Spain’s glory in lifting the Women’s World Cup in Sydney back in August 2023.

Rubiales, 47, is charged with sexual assault and accused of trying to pressure Hermoso and others to publicly support him.

READ MORE:

RUBIALES IN COURT, MONDAY(Cordon Press image)

Jenni Hermoso testified that she did not consent to the kiss and that she felt coerced to publicly exonerate Rubiales after the incident.

“I felt disrespected … I think it was a moment that… well, they stained one of the happiest days of my life,” Hermoso said.

Rubiales has denied the charges, but was forced to resign from the Spanish FA and banned from FIFA for three years.

He has claimed that he’s the victim of a witch hunt by ‘fake’ feminists and that the kiss was consensual.

Prosecutors, Hermoso and the Spanish Footballers’ Association have asked for a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Rubiales, the payment of €50,000 in compensation, and a life ban from being a sports administrator.

Asked if Rubiales ever asked permission to kiss her, Hermoso said no.

“At that time, I didn’t hear or understand anything. The next thing when he put his hands on my ears was the next act of kissing me on the mouth,” Hermoso said.

The trial is expected to last at least 10 days and among the nearly 20 witnesses who have been summoned to testify are men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente and some of Hermoso’s teammates, including Alexia Putellas, former player of the year.

Also in the dock are former Spain coach Jorge Vilda, Spanish men’s sporting director Albert Luque and former federation marketing chief Ruben Rivera.

They face charges of coercion for trying to pressure Hermoso into saying the Rubiales kiss was consensual.