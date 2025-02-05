5 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Feb, 2025 @ 16:23
··
1 min read

Spain sets up clash with Donald Trump as it insists ‘Palestinians must stay in Gaza’

by
Spain sets up clash with Donald Trump as it insists ‘Palestinians must stay in Gaza’
DONALD TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE NEWS CONFERENCE, TUESDAY

SPAIN has rubbished US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of America seizing control of Gaza while moving Palestians to other countries like Jordan.

Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said:Gaza is the land of the Palestinian Gazans. The Palestinian Gazans must stay in Gaza.”

“Gaza is part of a future Palestinian state, which Spain is committed to,” he added.

READ MORE:

MINISTER MANUEL ALBARES(Cordon Press image)

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the ‘US will take over the Gaza Strip’ during a White House news conference with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said the Gazan population should be moved to countries like Jordan and Egypt, with the US turning the land into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’.

The suggestion has already been ridiculed by United Nations officials and countries including China and Saudi Arabia.

Albares also said that Palestinians will continue to get backing from Madrid.

“Palestinians know that Spain and the Spanish people will support them including with humanitarian aid.”

Spain has been one of the strongest pro-Palestinian voices in Europe since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel orchestrated from Gaza in October 2023.

Spain last year recognised Palestinian statehood and has backed a two-state solution.

It also increased humanitarian aid for Gaza and financial contributions to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Caregiver illegally uses credit card for over a year belonging to elderly client on Spain's Costa Blanca
Previous Story

The Silent Drain: Exploring the 0.5% GDP Loss Due to Fraud in Spain

Spain negotiates direct flight between Canada and major tourist airport
Next Story

Spain negotiates direct flight between Canada and major tourist airport

Latest from Lead

Go toTop