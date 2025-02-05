Spain sets up clash with Donald Trump as it insists ‘Palestinians must stay in Gaza’

SPAIN has rubbished US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of America seizing control of Gaza while moving Palestians to other countries like Jordan.

Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said: “Gaza is the land of the Palestinian Gazans. The Palestinian Gazans must stay in Gaza.”

“Gaza is part of a future Palestinian state, which Spain is committed to,” he added.

READ MORE:

MINISTER MANUEL ALBARES(Cordon Press image)

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the ‘US will take over the Gaza Strip’ during a White House news conference with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said the Gazan population should be moved to countries like Jordan and Egypt, with the US turning the land into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’.

The suggestion has already been ridiculed by United Nations officials and countries including China and Saudi Arabia.

Albares also said that Palestinians will continue to get backing from Madrid.

“Palestinians know that Spain and the Spanish people will support them including with humanitarian aid.”

Spain has been one of the strongest pro-Palestinian voices in Europe since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel orchestrated from Gaza in October 2023.

Spain last year recognised Palestinian statehood and has backed a two-state solution.

It also increased humanitarian aid for Gaza and financial contributions to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).