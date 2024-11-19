Alicante airport launches first-ever direct flight to Greek hotspot – plus these new routes

EASYJET will launch Alicante-Elche airport’s first direct flight to the Greek capital Athens in 2025.

The route is one of several new services that will operate next year to and from the Costa Blanca airport which set a new annual passenger record in October.

The twice-weekly Easyjet Athens flights will start in March and run until mid-September with ticket prices beginning at €25.

BUSY ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT

Easyjet opened a base at Alicante-Elche airport last spring and will now run 25 routes during the high season.

They will include new routes to Southampton from March 31 and Belfast from May 2 in addition to the relaunch of the Newcastle service from April 2.

Rival company Ryanair will meanwhile start up new services to Linz and Salzburg (Austria) and Bydgoszcz (Poland) from next spring.

The Bydgoszcz route will have two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays) from 31 March 2025, and will be Ryanair’s tenth route connecting the Costa Blanca with Poland.

The Salzberg service will commence the same day and flights to Linz on April 1.

The Irish carrier will now have 92 destinations for next summer’s roster with the possibility that more routes may yet be added.

Jet2 will run a new route to London Luton for next year’s summer season starting on April 3, with two weekly flights- rising to four from July 1.

It will also operate a service to Bournemouth from May 3, taking the number of UK connections to 13.