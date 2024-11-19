19 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Nov, 2024 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

Spain’s King and Queen return to flood-ravaged Valencia: Royal couple enjoy warm welcome after infamous mud-slinging incident

by
Spain's King and Queen return to flood-ravaged Valencia: Royal couple enjoy warm welcome after infamous mud-slinging incident

KING Felipe and Queen Letizia got a warm greeting on a visit to flood-hit Chiva in Valencia province on Tuesday.

The royal couple’s welcome was in contrast to the mud-pelting they received from some angry residents in Paiporta on November 3.

It meant their trip to Chiva later that day had to be postponed but they promised immediately that would arrange a new date.

READ MORE:

FELIPE GREETS CHIVA GIRL(Cordon Press image)

King Felipe returned to Valencia last week to check out armed forces deployments to help in flood rescue work and reconstruction.

Amid applause and cheers in Chiva, Felipe and Letizia were accompanied by Valencian president Carlos Mazon and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Angel Víctor Torres.

There was shouts calling for Mazon’s resignation and describing him as ‘shameless’ amidst the group of around 400 people waiting to see the King and Queen.

Asked by a journalist if the couple had a message, Letizia said: “To listen, to share, to continue to maintain attention here, which must be constant. It must not fall”,

The couple also stated that ‘we will come back many more times’.

LETIZIA GIVES ROYAL WAVE(Cordon Press image)

They visited some of the damaged areas of Chiva as well as going to a temporary bridge built by volunteers and examine the ravine area.

Felipe and Letizia spoke to the local police and military deployed in the area, as well as to residents affected by the flood.

The royals were then scheduled to visit Utiel before going to the Castilla-La Mancha region to take in the town of Letur in the Sierra del Segura where six people died.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Bomb cyclone warning for Spain: Weather alerts are activated ahead of 90km/hr winds – including in Valencia

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Bomb cyclone warning for Spain: Weather alerts are activated ahead of 90km/hr winds – including in Valencia

A SO-CALLED ‘bomb cyclone’ is expected to be felt in
Squatters Edit Bb 1

Spain’s hated squatter protections to be abolished after major bill amendment is approved ‘by mistake’

SQUATTER rights across Spain have been dealt a major blow