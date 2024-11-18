Valencia flood death toll officially rises to 219: Most people died inside homes or garages

THE death toll from the Valencia floods has risen to 219 following the discovery of a man’s body in Ribaroja.

It has also been revealed that over half of the fatalities were in flood-hit buildings including garages.

The number of those reported missing remains at 13, according to the latest official figures from the Data Integration Centre (CID).

The latest victim was found by rescuers in the Poyo ravine.

Of the 218 identified bodies, 169 have been named thanks to fingerprint analysis and 45 by DNA, with four people dying and identified in hospital.

More than half of the bodies have been found inside buildings including houses (65) and garages (32).

There were 21 victims found in streets and 25 in fields.

The Ministry of Justice has closed a temporary morgue set up in one of the pavilions of the Feria Valencia conference centre after 17 days of collaboration with the Military Emergency Unit (UME).