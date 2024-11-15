15 Nov, 2024
15 Nov, 2024 @ 16:51
Tragic ‘death map’ shows where most lives were lost during ‘historic’ DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia

A MAP has revealed where the most lives were lost during the recent deadly DANA floods in Valencia.

The graphic from regional newspaper A Punt shows how a collection of ‘ground zero’ towns accounted for dozens of deaths alone.

Paiporta, for example, saw 45 residents perish following the red-level storms on October 29.

Meanwhile Catarroja lost 25 people, Alfafar 15 and Massanassa 12.

The map does not fully account for the more than 220 people who have been killed in the disaster, as some details on bodies found have yet to be verified.

Authorities are still searching for missing people more than two weeks after the flooding hit.

It comes as president of the Valencia region Carlos Mazon faced questions over his handling of the crisis in parliament today.

Despite mounting pressure for him to resign, he has so far refused to do so.

The embattled leader is accused of being too slow to react to the red-level alerts issued by state weather agency Aemet on October 29.

During the day, he is reported to have enjoyed a lunch with a glamorous TV journalist.

He did not sound the alarm about the severity of the weather until after 8pm on October 29.

By that time, cars had already been swept away by torrents and hundreds of homes and businesses faced flooding.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

