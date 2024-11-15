15 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Nov, 2024 @ 16:20
·
1 min read

Black Friday deal: 50% off annual Olive Press subscription – enjoy a year of unlimited, ad-free access for just €25

by

THE Olive Press is today launching a special Black Friday deal on its annual subscription package.

For just €25 you can enjoy 12 months of unlimited, ad-free access to all of our online articles and editions.

To take advantage of this limited offer, click on this link here which will take you to the checkout page with the discount already applied.

The Olive Press is the best source of the latest news in Spain and is respected around the world.

Our reporters have worked with some of the biggest names in publishing, including the Daily Mail, the Sun, The Telegraph, Sky News and more.

We cover the biggest stories in the country while also reporting on everything that affects the local and expat community.

Subscribers can scroll through thousands of our articles without being interrupted by adverts.

They also receive weekly newsletters covering travel, property and health – plus a personal email from the digital editor each Saturday.

Thousands of readers have already become subscribers and over the past year we have seen the number of registered users soar past 55,000.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Valencia president Carlos Mazon apologises for 'mistakes' made during handling of DANA disaster - but refuses to resign
Previous Story

Valencia president Carlos Mazon apologises for ‘mistakes’ made during handling of DANA disaster – but refuses to resign

Next Story

Tragic ‘death map’ shows where most lives were lost during ‘historic’ DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Tragic ‘death map’ shows where most lives were lost during ‘historic’ DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia

A MAP has revealed where the most lives were lost
Valencia president Carlos Mazon apologises for 'mistakes' made during handling of DANA disaster - but refuses to resign

Valencia president Carlos Mazon apologises for ‘mistakes’ made during handling of DANA disaster – but refuses to resign

VALENCIA president Carlos Mazon has apologised for mistakes made during