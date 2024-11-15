Irish member of international drug trafficking gang is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

AN IRISH drug trafficker wanted by Czech authorities has been arrested on the Costa Blanca after some strange behaviour gave him away.

The 57-year-old man was part of an international gang that operated in the United States, Australia, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Spain.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued against him by a Prague court in September.

DETAINEE AT GUARDIA BARRACKS

His strange driving led to his eventual arrest after Guardia Civil officers patrolling the Orihuela Costa saw a car performing a suspicious manoeuvre when the driver spotted a police vehicle.

The Irish national’s car had Spanish number plates but was a right-hand drive vehicle.

Suspecting it might have been stolen, officers pulled it over but a check revealed that everything was legitimate.

Nevertheless after letting the driver proceed, they decided to do more investigations and the man’s name and address came up as being linked to an arrest warrant.

The following day, an operation was executed outside his home and he was detained when he went out to throw away some rubbish.

Despite the outstanding European Arrest Warrant, the National and Guardia Civil courts granted him bail.