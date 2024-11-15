15 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Nov, 2024 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Irish member of international drug trafficking gang is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Irish member of international drug trafficking gang is arrested on Spain's Costa Blanca

AN IRISH drug trafficker wanted by Czech authorities has been arrested on the Costa Blanca after some strange behaviour gave him away.

The 57-year-old man was part of an international gang that operated in the United States, Australia, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Spain.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued against him by a Prague court in September.

READ MORE:

DETAINEE AT GUARDIA BARRACKS

His strange driving led to his eventual arrest after Guardia Civil officers patrolling the Orihuela Costa saw a car performing a suspicious manoeuvre when the driver spotted a police vehicle.

The Irish national’s car had Spanish number plates but was a right-hand drive vehicle.

Suspecting it might have been stolen, officers pulled it over but a check revealed that everything was legitimate.

Nevertheless after letting the driver proceed, they decided to do more investigations and the man’s name and address came up as being linked to an arrest warrant.

The following day, an operation was executed outside his home and he was detained when he went out to throw away some rubbish.

Despite the outstanding European Arrest Warrant, the National and Guardia Civil courts granted him bail.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Tragic ‘death map’ shows where most lives were lost during ‘historic’ DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Black Friday deal: 50% off annual Olive Press subscription – enjoy a year of unlimited, ad-free access for just €25

THE Olive Press is today launching a special Black Friday

Tragic ‘death map’ shows where most lives were lost during ‘historic’ DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia

A MAP has revealed where the most lives were lost