16 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Nov, 2024 @ 07:00
··
1 min read

Spain busts the country’s most popular illegal football streaming service

by
Spain busts the country’s most popular illegal football streaming service

A MAJOR online pirate TV supplier of La Liga football matches has been shut down by the Guardia Civil.

‘Crystal Azul’ had around 78,000 international users who watched matches for free in a fraud valued at €42.5 million which impacted on rights holder Movistar.

The company along with La Liga filed a joint complaint to the Guardia Civil.

READ MORE:

The 37-year-old man behind ‘Crystal Azul’ is expected to be charged with fraud.

He offered up his service via the Telegram social messaging app with clients being given a link to use via digital media players.

Guardia computer experts managed to ‘block and delete’ all the channels in early October and removed all the programming codes deployed by ‘Crystal Azul’.

After downloading the link from Telegram, they managed to find that it belonged to a single user, and he was identified after a search through police databases.

The pirate service administrator announced on October 9 that he had closed his service ‘immediately and forever, because things have gotten very ugly’.

He had already been interviewed at that stage by the Guardia Civil.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Irish member of international drug trafficking gang is arrested on Spain's Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Irish member of international drug trafficking gang is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Black Friday deal: 50% off annual Olive Press subscription – enjoy a year of unlimited, ad-free access for just €25

THE Olive Press is today launching a special Black Friday

Tragic ‘death map’ shows where most lives were lost during ‘historic’ DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia

A MAP has revealed where the most lives were lost