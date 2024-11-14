14 Nov, 2024
14 Nov, 2024 @ 18:00
Valencia DANA deaths latest: Almost half of people killed were aged over 70 – as missing persons figure is updated

Nearly half of the victims of the Valencia DANA floods were aged 70 years and above

ALMOST half of the 216 fatalities caused by the DANA in Valencia province were people aged 70 years and above- totalling 104.

15 of the victims were aged in their nineties and there are nine children according to figures provided by the Data Integration Centre (CID) which was established after catastrophe struck.

The CID consists of Forensic Office and specialist police officers who have compiled and gathered identification reports regarding those who died.

READ MORE:

The Horta Sud region of Valencia suffered the most, but also towns like Algemesi, Chiva and Utiel

Of the total number of deaths recorded by the CID, 131 were men and 85 were women.

190 were of Spanish nationality and another 26 from 11 different nationalities, the largest group being Romanian origin with nine fatalities.

By age, a total of 104 are 70 years old or above: 15 are 90 years old or above; 52 equal to or more than 82 years of age and 37 equal to or more than 70 years.

Of these, six lost their lives in a residence in Paiporta.

Another 33 of the victims are 60 years old or older followed by 38 who are 50 years or older.

Nine children died including two brothers aged three and five disappeared in the area of Mas del Jutge de Torrent and another four-year-old who died in Sot de Chera when a building collapsed next to the river.

Most of the victims were located in Paiporta- a municipality completely devastated by water, where 45 of the bodies were found.

That was followed by 25 in Catarroja and 16 in districts of Valencia City.

Of the 216 identifications, 168 have occurred thanks to fingerprint analysis and 45 via DNA, while three people had already been identified in hospital where they passed away.

