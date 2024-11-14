14 Nov, 2024
14 Nov, 2024 @ 17:20
1 min read

Pictured: Snow in southern Spain leaves Sierra Nevada with thick coat of the white stuff

IF there’s one positive to come out of the adverse weather this week, it’s that a thick blanket of snow has fallen on the hills of Granada.

The Sierra Nevada ski resort today shared pictures from its slopes, which now look healthier than ever ahead of the busy skiing season.

In a post on Facebook it wrote: “This is how we woke up today in Sierra Nevada!

“After last night’s snowfall, the mountain looks spectacular and reminds us that the season is about to begin.

“We are counting down and eagerly awaiting the big day! Are you ready to experience the magic of the snow?”

The slopes of Sierra Nevada will officially open on November 30 this year.

The resort is hugely popular given it is just a couple of hours’ drive inland from the coast.

It is one of the few places in the world where you can have a caña on a sunny beach by day and be skiing on the slopes by night.

Laurence Dollimore

