14 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2024 @ 18:45
··
1 min read

Interior designers, architects, and decorators come together to make Valencia’s flood-devastated properties habitable

by
Interior designers. architects, and decorators join forces to make flood-devastated properties habitable in Valencia

OVER 100 interior designers, architects, and decorators have come together to make flood-hit homes in the Valencia area habitable again.

The collective is called Interioristas en Accion and it will coordinate donations and practical help to assist families who have had their properties destroyed by mud.

The extensive network also features many firms that make furniture, domestic appliances, and construction materials.

READ MORE:

HORRIFIC HOME CLEAR UP WORK(Cordon Press image)

The group will channel resources that are ‘the minimum that is needed to have a dignified life’ in ‘transparent and efficient way’.

Links have been created with companies and volunteers who will donate products, time and their skills from basic household goods like washing machines and refrigerators, through to professionals in design and architecture.

The Valencia-based Peralta Vidavi company who make lamps and lampshades, will be in charge of coordinating and deciding where resources will be allocated.

The actual delivery and monitoring of donations will be managed by Interioristas en Accion, ensuring the traceability of each donated item or human resource.

An area of the Feria Valencia conference centre has been provided free of charge as a base for the group.

Priority will be given to families with dependent children, dependents and those in difficult financial circumstances.

The new group has appealed to businesses and individuals to contribute donations, logistical support and visibility.

It emphasises ‘the importance of joint action to restore dignity and hope to affected families’.

“There are people who have been left without the most basic things,” Interioristas en Accion said.

“Every donation counts and every gesture of solidarity brings us closer to our goal of rebuilding homes and lives.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sotogrande Aerial View Wiki
Previous Story

Spain evacuates luxury Sotogrande resort and San Roque as Guadiario river reaches red alert after DANA storms

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Sotogrande Aerial View Wiki

Spain evacuates luxury Sotogrande resort and San Roque as Guadiario river reaches red alert after DANA storms

EMERGENCY evacuations are currently underway in the luxury enclave of

Pictured: Snow in southern Spain leaves Sierra Nevada with thick coat of the white stuff

IF there’s one positive to come out of the adverse