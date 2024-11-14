BREAKING: Luxury hotspot Sotogrande and San Roque are undergoing evacuations as Guadiario river reaches red alert 

EMERGENCY evacuations are currently underway in the luxury enclave of Sotogrande – home to a street nicknamed ‘billionaire’s row’.

Residents are being hurried out of their homes in other areas in the municipality of San Roque including San Enrique and Guadiario, according to Emergencias 112.

The preventative measures have been adopted after the Guadiario river reached dangerous highs of 5.67 metres at 3pm, prompting a red alert warning from Hidrosur.

READ MORE: Is YOUR town in Spain at risk from flooding? Consult this interactive map to find out

Currently the levels have lowered to 3.69 metres, and the threat level has been reduced to yellow.

Other nearby regions facing evacuations include Casares and Cortes de la Frontera.

On the other side of Malaga, Velez-Malaga and a number of towns along the Guadalhorce river are being evacuated, including Alora, Cartama, Alhaurin de la Torre and Pizarra.

Meanwhile, residents in Malaga province have been authorised to return to their homes in Benalmadena and Campanillas.