14 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2024 @ 17:42
··
1 min read

BREAKING: Luxury hotspot Sotogrande and San Roque are undergoing evacuations as Guadiario river reaches red alert 

by
Sotogrande Aerial View Wiki
Sotogrande Aerial View. Photo: Wikipedia

EMERGENCY evacuations are currently underway in the luxury enclave of Sotogrande – home to a street nicknamed ‘billionaire’s row’.

Residents are being hurried out of their homes in other areas in the municipality of San Roque including San Enrique and Guadiario, according to Emergencias 112.

The preventative measures have been adopted after the Guadiario river reached dangerous highs of 5.67 metres at 3pm, prompting a red alert warning from Hidrosur.  

READ MORE: Is YOUR town in Spain at risk from flooding? Consult this interactive map to find out

Currently the levels have lowered to 3.69 metres, and the threat level has been reduced to yellow.

Other nearby regions facing evacuations include Casares and Cortes de la Frontera.

On the other side of Malaga, Velez-Malaga and a number of towns along the Guadalhorce river are being evacuated, including Alora, Cartama, Alhaurin de la Torre and Pizarra.

Meanwhile, residents in Malaga province have been authorised to return to their homes in Benalmadena and Campanillas.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pictured: Snow in southern Spain leaves Sierra Nevada with thick coat of the white stuff

Nearly half of the victims of the Valencia DANA floods were aged 70 years and above
Next Story

Valencia DANA deaths latest: Almost half of people killed were aged over 70 – as missing persons figure is updated

Latest from Cadiz

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Pictured: Snow in southern Spain leaves Sierra Nevada with thick coat of the white stuff

IF there’s one positive to come out of the adverse
Nearly half of the victims of the Valencia DANA floods were aged 70 years and above

Valencia DANA deaths latest: Almost half of people killed were aged over 70 – as missing persons figure is updated

ALMOST half of the 216 fatalities caused by the DANA